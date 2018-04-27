Brokaw withdraws as commencement speaker at Sacred Heart Univ. amid allegations

A local university said former news anchor Tom Brokaw withdrew as commencement speaker amid sexual harassment allegations.

On Friday, Sacred Heart University President John Petillo said Brokaw had informed them of his decision to withdraw as the undergraduate commencement speaker.

This comes as he is facing sexual harassment allegations.

“Given events in the news, Mr. Brokaw did not want to distract from the intended and most important focus of the day - our graduating students and their families,” Petillo said in a message.

A woman who worked as a war correspondent for NBC News told Variety and The Washington Post that Brokaw groped her and tried to forcibly kiss her in the 1990s, according to the Associated Press.

Brokaw, 78, has denied the allegations.

Linda McMahan will now deliver the undergraduate commencement speech.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.