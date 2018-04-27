UConn students display year-long engineering projects

UConn engineering students displayed projects that they've been working on all year on Friday.

There’s about 230 projects, 800 seniors, in groups of 3 to 4, and they've been working on these projects all year long.

“Our project is to control an electric motor for that car over there. It's very efficient for its size and weight and provides a lot of power output 80 kilowatts 107 horsepower,” said Daryl Biron, a UConn senior.

Wednesday was the UConn Senior Design Demonstration Day.

“This is a package delivery drone, it can pick up and identify boxes,” said David Kay, a UConn senior.

“These are the big ones, so they work throughout their entire four-year career here to get up to this point and they're making incredible projects out there,” said Eli Freund, UConn School of Engineering Communications Manager.

Students have been working with over 100 private companies, municipalities, and organizations to help put together projects that will make a difference.

“Our project is a way to monitor shunt functionality,” said Caitlin Eaton-Robb, a Biomedical Engineering student.

Caitlin was recently featured in a Channel 3 story when she raised $8,000 running the Boston Marathon.

On Friday, she explained her group project to help monitor the tool that helps people with fluids that build up in their brain.

"A shunt is a way to treat hydrocephalus, which is an enlargement of the ventricles so you do an excess of cerebral spinal fluid,” Eaton-Robb said.

Other projects help companies with organizing.

“Our project is an associated spring stacker. “It takes spring from a bin that you see here, that after they're manufactured, and it takes them and puts them on this stack here to be taken through the shop of the sponsor that we have to be load tested before they're sold to other companies,” said Russel Tomlinson, a UConn senior.

One group of Biomedical Engineering students was made up of all women this year.

“We decided to create an exoskeleton brace because we really wanted to help cerebral palsy patients because there's not a lot of treatments except surgery and medicine which are pretty expensive and relatively ineffective,” said Brianna Perry, a Biomedical Engineering student.

“We made a vibrational glove, that has four vibrational motors in it and it acts on four certain muscles to help rehabilitate those muscles in patients with neuro-muscular disorders such as cerebral palsy,” said Morgan Dasilva.

“The teams will be placed first, second, and third, in the seven engineering departments that are participating in Friday’s events.

Their products might just be put to good use with the companies that they've been integrating with this past year.

