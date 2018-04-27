Mark Zinni shows off Old Saybrook

Whether you're watching a gorgeous sunset in the middle of July, or enjoying an early April beach day, you can’t go wrong in Old Saybrook.

"It's just quaint! Usually what I’ll do is take a drive down on the strip at the end, look at the water, look at the lighthouse and just have a nice, quick getaway,” said Sarah Fox of Glastonbury.

Fox goes to Old Saybrook whenever she can, mostly for the family-friendly beaches.

“And when the tide is low, you can walk out far and it's close enough that it's really relaxing and it's a quick, little

Old Saybrook, or "Saybrook" as people say, has beaches and parks that are a huge draw in the summer.

The borough of Fenwick, which is technically a political subdivision of Old Saybrook, is home to the Fenwick Golf Course.

It's the oldest public course in the state and sits in the shadow of the mansion that was once home to the most famous resident, Katharine Hepburn.

In fact, Old Saybrook is home to the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, known as "The Kate".

"Where we do a bit of everything, from dance to theater, music to opera, it's just a very unique place here in the community,” said Brett Elliott from the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center.

Elliot says the appeal of Katharine Hepburn is so strong, "The Kate" brings people in from all over.

The theater also showcases all kinds of acts, there were more than 260 events last year alone!

If you go there, you can be just like Katharine Hepburn, seen in an old picture shopping at Walt's Market, which is still on Main Street.

Also on Main Street are all kinds of shops, like Mar Floral and Botanicals, The Saybrook Hardware Company, and Ocean Art Studio where you can paint your own pottery.

Mirsina's for an amazing breakfast or lunch, Penny Lane Pub is always a good time for lunch or dinner, and Sweet Luna's for dessert!

"It's such a great spot. It's such a great spot! And there's all kinds of shops and restaurants and everything you can do,” said Jean Kurth-Zubretsky of South Windsor.

Almost all are spots locally owned, including the luxurious Saybrook Point Inn and Spa on the water and the 30 Mile Brewing Company which is about to expand after only two-years in business!

"We have a lot of regulars that come in and every single weekend people who've never been here, people who've never heard about us - so it's really great to see new faces and regulars as well,” said Luke Maynard from 30-Mile Brewing Co.

“Absolutely, anything you want. You know, our typical pubs, we've got great Italian, we've got oysters, summer lobster rolls. And a lot of great people. A lot of great people, absolutely,” said Judy Sullivan from the Old Saybrook Chamber of Commerce.

The population actually grows from about 10,000 off-season to 30,000 in the summer!

It’s where the Connecticut River meets Long Island Sound, but Old Saybrook is clearly so much more that.

