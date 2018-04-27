Local student reacts to historic meeting of the Koreas

The two Korean leaders met at the DMZ border, stepping foot on both north and south Korean soil. (WFSB)

It’s a momentous agreement between the divided countries many watched, including those here in Connecticut.

It’s a moment to celebrate, but of course with North Korea’s track record, a student from Yale University said he’ll wait to see how this declaration of peace unfolds between the two Koreas.

Also called “Think,” Damian Kim is a member of the club at Yale with a passion for the North Korean people.

“My hope is that within my lifetime that this whole issue will be resolved,” Kim said.

The issue this college junior references is the two Koreas, divided after the Korean War.

In a historic summit meeting, the two Korean leaders met at the DMZ border, stepping foot on both north and south Korean soil.

There were smiles and hugs, and the two even planted a tree with soil from the highest mountains of both countries.

“I’m sure on the surface it appears to be this very, very, very good thing and the Koreas are like one step away,” Kim said.

He said the displays of affection between Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae In appear promising, but he’s skeptical.

“North Korea doesn’t have that great of a track record. There are countless instances where they’ve made these promises to South Korea. They always go back on their word,” Kim said.

The 20-year-old is from New York. His parents came from South Korea.

“I still have family there, I still have friends there. It’s something that directly affects people that are close to me,” Kim said.

The Korean American said even if this doesn’t reunite the two countries together, he hopes at the very least this moment will help reunite families broken apart after the war.

“Time moves on and people grow older and at this rate, either their relatives are going to pass away or they themselves are going to pass away. Really time is running out,” Kim said.

He added that relations with North Korea are complex but he does believe this summit meeting was a good indicator of how the Koreas could be reunited one day as well.

