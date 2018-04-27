Beloved, honorary Hamden police dog passes on Friday

Born with a heart defect, the honorary police dog in Hamden who won the hearts of thousands for having a ‘puppy bucket list,’ passed away on Friday.

Owner Ashley Sakelarakis said her German Shepherd, Arlo’s days were numbered after receiving a grim life expectancy of only a few months.

In an effort to give Arlo the best doggone life she could before he passed, Sakelarakis crafted a ‘bucket list’ for the dog, which included becoming a police dog, eating cheeseburgers and ice cream, even visiting the Channel 3 News Station.

Sakelarakis told Channel 3 on Friday evening, Arlo passed away during surgery.

Hundreds of people donated to the Central Hospital for Veterinary Medicine in North Haven on Arlo’s behalf. Sakelarakis took to Facebook to express her gratitude to the countless supporters who pitched in to help.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.