I-91 reopens after tractor-trailer jackknifed in Wallingford

A jackknifed tractor-trailer caused lane closures on I-91 south in Wallingford on Saturday morning.

Connecticut State police closed two lanes near the Exit 14 on-ramp for a few hours while a jackknifed tractor-trailer was removed from the median.

The Department of Transportation was also on scene repairing more than 800 feet of guardrail that was damaged by the crash.

Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries.

