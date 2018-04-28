Wethersfield walks for dreamers

Despite having a bad back and severe stenosis, 78-year-old Al Dornan has walked 2.2 miles every day for the past 93 days.

Dornan walks with a purpose to support undocumented children and teenagers, also known as dreamers.

“I was frustrated. So I didn’t know what to do so I said, I’m just going to walk,” said Dornan.

On Saturday, Dornan formed a group to walk to various locations in Wethersfield in support of the 800,000 dreamers across the country, who are threatened by the potential elimination of the law that originally granted them the opportunity to live in the United States.

This past week, in a win for dreamers, Governor Malloy signed a bill which will allow undocumented minors in Connecticut to apply for financial aid at state colleges.

“This needs to become an American issue. We need African Americans, we need whites, we need people of all nationalities to join together to bring justice to these dreamers,” said Dornan.

Garcia Nunez is a dreamer who arrived in the United States from Uruguay when she was six and she quickly learned she didn’t have the same opportunities as her friends.

“There’s a lot of kids or students who have the desire to do so much more. At the end of the day it helps out this country as a whole too,” said Nunez.

Although it’s not easy for him, Dornan said he’ll continue to walk and support the dreamers, until lawmakers act.

