PD: 25-year-old Hartford man injured in daytime shooting

A 25-year-old man was injured in a shooting on Addison Street on Saturday (WFSB)

A 25-year-old Hartford man was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after being shot in the hand and torso.

The shooting happened on Addison Street in Hartford, just after 3 p.m., police said.

The victim is listed as being in stable condition.

Major Crimes Detectives are investigating the shooting.

Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.