PD: 25-year-old Hartford man injured in daytime shooting

A 25-year-old Hartford man was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after being shot in the hand and torso.
The shooting happened on Addison Street in Hartford, just after 3 p.m., police said.
The victim is listed as being in stable condition.
Major Crimes Detectives are investigating the shooting.
