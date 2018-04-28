Two boys reported missing in Manchester found safe

Police are searching for these two boys (Submitted)

Manchester police said two 12-year-old boys who were reported missing on Saturday night were found safe.

The two boys had last been on Hawthorne Street around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Just after 10 p.m., police said they were looking for them.

About 40 minutes later, police said they were found safe.

