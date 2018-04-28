Two boys reported missing in Manchester found safe

Manchester police said two 12-year-old boys who were reported missing on Saturday night were found safe.
The two boys had last been on Hawthorne Street around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Just after 10 p.m., police said they were looking for them.
About 40 minutes later, police said they were found safe.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.