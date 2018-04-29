Driver charged for crash that killed child

A man has been charged in connection to a Westport highway crash that killed a child.

Thirty-year-old Jesse Zorski of Freeport, Maine turned himself in to the state police in Bridgeport Friday on an active arrest warrant.

Zorski was driving a car that rear-ended another car in April 2017. A 9-year-old boy in the front car suffered a serious head injury and later died.

He is charged with misconduct with a motor vehicle, following too close, distracted driving and speeding.

Zorski was released after posting a $100,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court in May. An attorney for Zorski was not immediately identified.

