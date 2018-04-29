PD: One person killed in North Stonington crash

Connecticut State Police said one person died in a one-car crash in North Stonington, on Saturday evening.
According to police, Stephon Hodge, 21, of Mystic died from injuries sustained in a crash on Route 184 around 11 p.m.
Police said Hodge's Chevy Silverado exited Route 184, went up an embankment, and struck a tree.
Hodge was transported to Westerly Hospital where he died from injuries related to the crash.
An underage passenger is believed to have suffered a serious injury.
The crash is currently under investigation and anyone with information should contact Troop E in Montville at 860-848-6500.
