Cheshire hosts road races to benefit charities

It’s a yearly tradition, the Cheshire road races which seek to raise awareness for individuals living with developmental and physical disabilities.

Hundreds of people gathered at Cheshire High School on Sunday morning to participate in events ranging from a two-person relay, to a half marathon.

The races take its participants through Cheshire and Hamden along the Farmington Canal Trail.

“We work on this year round to pull this off,” said Kathy Kirby, a volunteer. “I firmly believe in supporting these charities and also this is a huge community event. Cheshire has a lot of people who volunteer.”

The event seeks to raise $100,000 to benefit the Sarah Foundation, Abilities Without Boundaries, Best Buddies CT, and other organizations.

Bill Costello started the event to help raise awareness for people like his son.

“At this event, we have over 150 participants who have various special needs – from blind to various physical disabilities and intellectual abilities,” said Costello.

