Man shot outside house in Waterbury

Waterbury Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday night. 

Police said they responded to Willow Street for the report of a shooting. 

A 25-year-old man was shot in the arm while standing near the front of his house. 

Police said the shot came from a parking lot near 170 Willow Street. 

Waterbury Police are still searching for the suspect. 

The victim is at Waterbury Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Waterbury Police. 

