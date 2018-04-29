Man shot outside house in Waterbury

Waterbury Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday night.
Police said they responded to Willow Street for the report of a shooting.
A 25-year-old man was shot in the arm while standing near the front of his house.
Police said the shot came from a parking lot near 170 Willow Street.
Waterbury Police are still searching for the suspect.
The victim is at Waterbury Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Waterbury Police.
