Power restored in Windham after hundreds affected by outage

Hundreds are without power in the Windham area (Eversource.com)

A power outage in Windham has been restored after over 700 Eversource customers were without power on Sunday.

Eversource reported that 721 customers are without power as of 10 p.m. on Sunday.

There were also 369 customers without power in Mansfield.

An Eversource representative said crews were working to determine the cause of the outage.

Stay with Channel 3 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.