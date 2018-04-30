Troopers identify woman killed in I-84 Farmington crash

A tow truck was on the scene of a one-car fatal crash on I-84 east in Farmington. (WFSB)

A deadly one-car crash closed a section of Interstate 84 eastbound in Farmington overnight.

State police identified the victim as 24-year-old Sherryann Jamila Haylett of Bloomfield.

According to state police, the crash occurred before 1:30 a.m. on Monday when a car went down an embankment in the area of Exit 40. All lanes of traffic have since reopened.

Troopers confirmed at 6:30 a.m. that the crash was deadly.

Later in the morning, they said Haylett's vehicle left the roadway about a half a mile east of exit 39A. Her vehicle struck a metal beam guide rail and came to rest in some trees down a small embankment.

Haylett was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said she was the only person in the vehicle.

The highway was completely closed at one point between exits 39A and 40. Traffic was being diverted to Route 9 southbound as they investigate.

Tow trucks were seen at the location.

Anyone with information about what may have happened is asked to contact state police.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it comes into the newsroom.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.