Four arrested after high speed pursuit on I-95

An 18-year-old man and three juveniles were arrested after police said they stole a car in Westport and led police on a high speed chase.

According to Connecticut State Police, Troop G was advised by Westport Police that they were in pursuit of two vehicles, one being a dark Acura, wanted in connection with several vehicle break-ins in their town.

Westport police said they terminated the pursuit in the area of exit 18 on Interstate 95 in their town and that the vehicles continued northbound on 1-95 at a high rate of speed.

Department of Transportation personnel were able to immediately locate on the highway cameras two vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed on I-95 northbound in the area of exit 25.

Both vehicles where seen stopped on the highway near exit 30, and the suspects were observed getting into one car, a stolen silver Hyundai. Troopers pursued the car northbound until stop sticks could be deployed.

The car was successfully stopped by the stop sticks in the area exit 59 in Guilford and the car came to a rest in the median. Four suspects were detained at that point.

Police arrested 18-year-old Jordan Butler of Waterbury and held him on $25,000 bond. The three other juveniles were issued a juvenile summons and released to their parents.

