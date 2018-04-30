Route 64 closed in Middlebury due to crash

Route 64 in Middlebury is closed on Monday morning following a crash.

The Department of Transportation said the crash involved one car.

The road is closed between Foster Road and Yale Avenue.

The crash was first reported shortly after 8 a.m.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

