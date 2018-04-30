Blumenthal leads town hall on gun violence, student issues

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal held a town hall discussion with high school students in Groton to discuss school safety, gun violence, and other youth concerns.

The Connecticut Democrat's event was on Monday afternoon at Fitch High School.

More than 100 juniors and seniors had one concern on their mind during the event, gun violence.

Blumenthal also planned to discuss college affordability, climate change, opioids, immigration reform and other issues important to students.

Students said the reason why they didn't ask questions about the other topics was that gun violence and their safety was their top priority.

"Students are more concerned about their life safety and there is a growing fear of coming to school," said Dan Gaiewski, Fitch senior.

Blumenthal explained since Sandy Hook and Parkland shootings, gun control, and improved mental health efforts work hand in hand. He added the students future voting power and demonstrations help.

"Because of your. Because of young people, because of those demonstrations and walk out and other social action," Blumenthal said.

The senator held a similar town hall at Branford High School earlier this month in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting and nationwide student walkouts over gun reform. He said then that young people have been the driving force behind key social change movements.

