$20 Live Nation concert tickets have arrived

Now is the time to get concert tickets on the cheap.
Live Nation issued an email on Monday to alert customers that $20 tickets are available to a number of summer shows.
The company said it was part of a promotion to celebrate "National Concert Week."
The promotion runs from April 30 through May 8. Tickets went on sale at 8 a.m.
The deal includes more than 1.5 million tickets to 2,000 comedy, country, hip-hop, latin, metal, rock, pop and more shows across the country.
The following shows are available at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford:
These shows are coming to the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford.
For ticket information, head to Ticketmaster's website here.
