$20 Live Nation concert tickets have arrived

Now is the time to get concert tickets on the cheap.

Live Nation issued an email on Monday to alert customers that $20 tickets are available to a number of summer shows.

The company said it was part of a promotion to celebrate "National Concert Week."

The promotion runs from April 30 through May 8. Tickets went on sale at 8 a.m.

The deal includes more than 1.5 million tickets to 2,000 comedy, country, hip-hop, latin, metal, rock, pop and more shows across the country.

The following shows are available at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford:

Migos & Russ 5/18

Jason Aldean 5/25

Imagine Dragons 6/5

Rascal Flatts 6/8

Thirty Seconds To Mars 6/9

Logic 6/10

Dead & Company 6/13

Poison with Cheap Trick 6/14

Sam Hunt 6/29

Tedeschi Trucks Band 7/6

Lynyrd Skynyrd 7/14

Warped Tour 7/15

Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town 7/20

Chris Brown 7/21

Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage 7/26

Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker 7/28

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson 8/11

Counting Crows 8/15

311 & The Offspring 8/21

Godsmack & Shinedown 8/24

G-Eazy 8/25

Pentatonix 8/26

Breaking Benjamin & Five Finger Death Punch 9/7

Niall Horan 9/14

Zac Brown Band 9/30

These shows are coming to the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford.

Black Veil Brides & Asking Alexandria 5/2

Underoath 5/9

Yanni 5/11

Lamb of God 6/3

Kidz Bop Kids 6/16

Dua Lipa 6/20

Ray LaMontagne w/ Neko Case 6/26

David Blaine 6/29

Mullett 8/4

Bill Maher 8/12

Jethro Tull 9/12

Australian Pink Floyd 10/4

For ticket information, head to Ticketmaster's website here.

