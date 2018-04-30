$20 Live Nation concert tickets have arrived - WFSB 3 Connecticut

$20 Live Nation concert tickets have arrived

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Now is the time to get concert tickets on the cheap.

Live Nation issued an email on Monday to alert customers that $20 tickets are available to a number of summer shows.

The company said it was part of a promotion to celebrate "National Concert Week."

The promotion runs from April 30 through May 8. Tickets went on sale at 8 a.m.

The deal includes more than 1.5 million tickets to 2,000 comedy, country, hip-hop, latin, metal, rock, pop and more shows across the country.

The following shows are available at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford:

  • Migos & Russ 5/18
  • Jason Aldean 5/25
  • Imagine Dragons 6/5
  • Rascal Flatts 6/8
  • Thirty Seconds To Mars 6/9
  • Logic 6/10
  • Dead & Company 6/13
  • Poison with Cheap Trick 6/14
  • Sam Hunt 6/29
  • Tedeschi Trucks Band 7/6
  • Lynyrd Skynyrd 7/14
  • Warped Tour 7/15
  • Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town 7/20
  • Chris Brown 7/21
  • Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage 7/26
  • Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker 7/28
  • Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson 8/11
  • Counting Crows 8/15
  • 311 & The Offspring 8/21
  • Godsmack & Shinedown 8/24
  • G-Eazy 8/25
  • Pentatonix 8/26
  • Breaking Benjamin & Five Finger Death Punch 9/7
  • Niall Horan 9/14
  • Zac Brown Band 9/30

These shows are coming to the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford.

  • Black Veil Brides & Asking Alexandria 5/2
  • Underoath 5/9
  • Yanni 5/11
  • Lamb of God 6/3
  • Kidz Bop Kids 6/16
  • Dua Lipa 6/20
  • Ray LaMontagne w/ Neko Case 6/26
  • David Blaine 6/29
  • Mullett 8/4
  • Bill Maher 8/12
  • Jethro Tull 9/12
  • Australian Pink Floyd 10/4

For ticket information, head to Ticketmaster's website here.

