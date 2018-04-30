School bus, car involved in crash in Hebron

A school bus were and a car were involved in a crash at Routes 66 and 85. (iWitness)

A school bus and a car were involved in a crash in Hebron on Monday morning.

It happened at routes 66 and 85, according to eyewitnesses.

Police said no students were aboard the bus.

However, they would not say if either the bus driver or whoever was in the car was hurt.

There's also no word on a cause.

Police said the scene has since cleared.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.