PD: Hamden men accused of breaking into vehicles

Two Hamden men are facing charges after police said they were breaking into cars.

Officers were called to Mix Avenue Sunday night for the report of two men illegally breaking into vehicles.

The suspects were seen fleeing the area in a black hatchback-type car. Police later found them in a parking lot on Mix Avenue.

They were identified as 25-year-old Eric Grimes and 24-year-old Brian Badra, and found to be in possession of several stolen items like a backpack, fishing pole, baseball equipment, and electronics.

The two were arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, sixth-degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny.

They’re expected to appear in court on May 15.

