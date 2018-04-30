CCSU dept. director charged with kidnapping, strangulation

The director of the Office of Student Conduct at Central Connecticut State University was placed on administrative leave after being charged with kidnapping and strangulation.

On Monday, CCSU officials said Christopher Dukes was placed on administrative leave and notified that he is not allowed access to campus at this time.

This comes after he was arrested last Wednesday, according to court records, following a domestic situation.

Dukes was charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree strangulation, second-degree threatening, third-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace, and risk of injury to a child.

Court documents released on Monday detailed the violence one woman said she endured at the hand of Dukes.

The documents show the victim claims Dukes, "grabbed her around the throat and began strangling her to the point where she reported that she could not breathe, began to see black, and thought she was going unconscious."

The report goes on the say that the 6'2", 400-pound man put the victim in a headlock and forced her down the stairs where here "bound her hands and mouth with strips of duct tape."

The documents state the terror ended when Dukes made a call to his mother.

Police showed up at Dukes' home, the victim was outside, barefoot, and in a robe. The victim had scratches on her face and red marks on her neck.

When police searched his home, they found 11 guns, nine of them were registered to his name.

“We have taken measures to ensure services and support offered to our students through the Office of Student Conduct continue and that our campus remains a safe environment for all,” said CCSU President Zulma Toro.

Students at CCSU are baffled at the allegations.

"Sense of irony, definitely. It's the people that work here that you look to for a sense of safety and security," said Yulissa Devalle, an incoming CCSU student.

Dukes' neighbors said he is a father of two and has been a perfect neighbor.

"He didn't do anything but be a father and be a loving husband and take care of his family, and be a provider and a mentor, to not just my kids, but kids on this street," said Dwight Harrison, a neighbor.

Dukes was not available for comment on Monday night.

Dukes faced a judge on Monday after being released on a $450,000 bond.

