Three seriously injured in Wallingford crash

Three people suffered serious injuries following a crash in Wallingford Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Route 68 and North Main Street Extension, where a Chevrolet Equinox collided with a bucket truck.

Police said the driver of the Equinox was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His two passengers, one in the front seat and the other in the back seat, were also transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger of the commercial use 1998 International bucket truck were not taken to the hospital.

Police said the driver of the Equinox had initiated a left-hand turn onto North Main Street Extension, and when doing so ended up in the path of the truck, which was heading east through the intersection.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 203-294-2819.

