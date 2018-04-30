Eva visits historic town of Wallingford

The next stop on the 20 Towns in Twenty Days tour takes Channel 3 to Wallingford.

It’s a historic New England town that never lost its “small town” feel.

Located between New Haven and Hartford, Wallingford is home to more than 45,000 people.

"I wanted to have my kids raised here, so that's why I moved back. I just really love the town,” said Rosanne Pizzuti, of Wallingford.

"It's a nice place to live,” said Ernest Pelletier.

Wallingford has a bustling downtown, where you’ll find plenty of places to shop, eat, or sip a cup of coffee.

A popular spot is the famous Neil’s Donut Shop.

"These are the best donuts, ever! Once you have one of Neil's Donuts, you'll never want a donut anywhere else,” said Luann Griffin, of Meriden.

Each donut is cut by hand, one at a time.

"I still want to keep this like a basic donut from the 1950's and 1960's, keep the prices down and give you the best quality,” said Neil Bukowski, owner of Neil's Donuts.

If you want to eat what's been dubbed the 'king of roast beef,’ Vinny’s Deli is your place.

"We're here to put in the day and make the best roast beef, but we also throw a little fun in every once in a while,” said Iannuzzi, owner of Vinny’s Deli.

Also, while you’re in town, you can enjoy one of the beautiful walking trails.

"We're here almost every day. Rain, sleet and snow,” Pizzuti said.

You can also see a show at the Oakdale Theatre, take a stroll to admire the old homes, or learn more about Wallingford’s history.

In fact, John F. Kennedy attended Choate Rosemary Hall from 1931 to 1935.

During his time there, he played football and basketball and was business manager of the brief the group behind the school's yearbook.

If you're a wine, beer, or cider fanatic, you're in luck. Swing by a brewery, a vineyard, or the New England Cider Company.

"Wallingford has been very inviting to us, everybody from town is awesome. We have a lot of regulars who visit us pretty much every weekend, it's a great community,” said Miguel Galarraga, owner of New England Cider Company.

No matter what you come to town for, people tell me they're proud to call Wallingford home.

"It's really nice here, it really is,” said Donald Gawel.

Channel 3 also met with the CEO of the Connecticut Food Bank, who gave us a closer look at how the group provides nutritious food to people in need.

The Connecticut Food Bank distributed enough food to provide more than 18 million meals last year.

