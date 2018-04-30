Person in critical condition after Hartford shooting

A person is in critical condition after a shooting on Westland Street (WFSB)

A person is in critical condition after a shooting in Hartford.

The shooting happened on Westland Street on Monday.

The victim had to undergo surgery for their injuries and is in critical condition.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

