More bear sightings in Southbury after goat was killed

This 13-year-old pygmy goat, Dixie, was dragged into the woods and killed by a bear. (Submitted)

A Southbury couple watched as their goat was attacked, killed, and eaten by a bear last month.

The couple says there have been more sightings and attacks involving neighbors since.

There are about 800 bears living in Connecticut right now with about half of them living in the northwest corner, according to environmental police.

The population is growing at about 10% every year, and sightings and reports have increased in areas where people are living including Southbury.

The Rosenblatt’s have turned their home into an electrified fortress to protect their goats from bears.

“Since the last time I spoke to you we electrified the entire property,” said Renata Rosenblatt.

Back in March, Noah and Renata Rosenblatt watched as their 13-year-old pygmy goat, Dixie, was mauled by a bear.

The couple called the police twice, but by the time an officer arrived with a rifle and fired two shots missing the bear, Dixie was dead.

“I wouldn’t approach the bear at all I would stay at a safe distance and in a safe place inside the house if possible,” said a dispatcher in the 911 call.

The bear trap that the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection setup with a doughnut didn’t work.

“The goat pen is electrified; my whole backyard is electrified. There’s a thousand volts in every single wire should the bear comeback,” Renata said.

The Rosenblatt’s have also been hearing about other sightings and confrontations from neighbors.

“I have a neighbor down the street whose goat got attacked by a bear, he happened to be home, he heard something going on. He started throwing logs at him, he threw a sledgehammer at him,” Renata said.

Channel 3 spoke with the neighbor that hit the bear with a sledgehammer on the phone. He said the incident happened in December.

He didn’t want to go on camera but said if another neighbor hadn’t come to the rescue by driving her car at the bear to scare it off, it could’ve gone differently.

Rosenblatt is now logging these types of encounters.

“I have been informed of what happened down the street on Lumlot Road where a miniature horse got killed in November. I have been informed that there was a local elementary school that was on a soft lockdown because there was a bear in the backyard at 2 in the afternoon. I would rather know about the danger I’m facing then not know,” Renata said.

A bill that would have allowed bear hunting in Litchfield County died in the Environment Committee earlier this year, and it was a bill that the deep publicly supported.

