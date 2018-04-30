Lawmakers try to crack down on vaping among teens

Lawmakers are trying to crack down on vaping (WFSB)

As more school districts restrict or limit e-cigarettes and vaping, Senator Richard Blumenthal is demanding more federal action to protect youth from certain products.

Vape shops like the Fog Factory on Bank Street sell vaping products -- flavored liquids that are heated up inside electronic cigarette devices to simulate tobacco smoking with less or no nicotine. That liquid turns into an aerosol which is then inhaled.

However, the product has found its way into the hands of younger teens which has many concerned.

The devices are small and being banned in school districts across the country because young students under the age of 18 are using them in school.

“I think that it creates more of a culture, especially in my grade kids have them,” said Fitch High School senior Tom.

On Monday, Blumenthal demanded more federal action be taken to protect teens from vape products such as the “Juul.”

“These kinds of devices threaten to hook a new generation of nicotine addicts. They are nicotine delivery devices,” Blumenthal said.

At the Fog Factory vape shop in New London, co-owner Jeff said they’re strict about carding customers making sure they are 18.

“I am adamantly against 21 and plus vaping in general. I believe that people of legal age, 18 plus and only 18 plus should have the option to pursue alternatives to traditional tobacco,” Jeff said.

Within the last month, school districts like Milford and Old Lyme are cracking down on vaping on campus.

“We have policies on things that you and I have never even heard of when it comes to vaping and all those other things,” said Lee White, of the Groton Board of Education.

“As a school system, we are trying to be as proactive as possible to address this issue. We believe that the greatest tool for prevention is that of education and, therefore, we continue to work to educate our young people about the dangers of nicotine and other substances,” said Old Lyme School Superintendent Ian Neviaser.

Because of the huge public pressure on the Juul company, they’ve announced spending $30 million to a three-year campaign to help prevent their product use by our youth.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.