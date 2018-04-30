Fire causes damage at two Hartford townhouses

Crews battled a fire that damaged two townhouses in Hartford on Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a home on Garden Street around 3 p.m. on Monday.

As of around 4:15 p.m., it appeared the fire was extinguished, but crews were still at the scene.

No injuries were reported, however, eight people were displaced.

Officials said the fire started in the kitchen, but the cause remains under investigation.

