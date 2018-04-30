New Britain alderman announces run for 5th congressional district

A city politician is looking to become a member of Congress.

New Britain Alderman Emmanuel Sanchez announced he is running in the fifth congressional district to try to replace now Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty.

The 29-year-old Democrat has served the town for more than eight years.

"We need elected officials who are able to bring people together to create unity. I believe I can do that. I plan to work every single day to ensure to connect with the voters of this district and their concerns and ensure I know what matters most to them,” Sanchez said.

Esty announced she is not seeking re-election after her aide was accused of sexually abusing women in her Washington D.C. office.?

