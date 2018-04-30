Motorcycle crash closes a section of Route 7 in Norwalk

A motorcycle crash has closed the southbound side of Route 7 in Norwalk on Monday.

The crash was reported around 8 p.m.

State Police said the crash is near exit 2 to the I-95 interchange.

There are serious injuries reported in the crash.

