Motorcycle crash closes a section of Route 7 in Norwalk

A motorcycle crash has closed the southbound side of Route 7 in Norwalk on Monday.
The crash was reported around 8 p.m.
State Police said the crash is near exit 2 to the I-95 interchange.
There are serious injuries reported in the crash.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.