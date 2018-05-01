Multiple crews battle garage fire in Mansfield

Firefighters responded to a garage fire on Old Mill Ct. in Mansfield on Tuesday. (@TNDispatch)

Firefighters from several towns were called to Mansfield to help battle a garage fire early Tuesday morning.

According to fire officials, the call came in around 1:30 from 5 Old Mill Ct..

Firefighters arrived and found a garage on fire. It was quickly knocked down and no injuries were reported.

Crews from Coventry, Tolland, UConn and Willimantic assisted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

