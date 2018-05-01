2-car crash closes lanes of I-91 north in Middletown

A two-car crash snarled traffic near exit 20 on I-91 north in Middletown. (State police)

A two-vehicle crash closed a couple of lanes on Interstate 91 northbound, according to state police.

Troopers said the crash, which included a rolled over vehicle down an embankment, happened by exit 20 in Middletown on Tuesday morning.

The left and center lanes were closed.

Minor injuries were reported.

State police urged drivers to be mindful of first responders working on the left side of the highway.

There's no word on a cause for the crash.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.