CCSU revamps sexual misconduct policy in wake of reports against professor

Central Connecticut State University said it has made changes to it's sexual misconduct policy in the midst of an investigation into a professor.

Associate professor Joshua Perlstein of the theater department remains on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of that investigation.

Tuesday, CCSU president Zulma Toro released an update on that investigation, which included revamps to the school's policy.

Toro said the law firm Shipman & Goodwin reviewed records and is conducting interviews.

She said the school's own internal review highlighted two key areas in which immediate changes were needed.

First, Toro said the offices of Human Resources, Diversity & Equity and University Counsel have been directed to save records in their offices, regardless of whether or not the state says they can be destroyed.

Second, a two-decade-old procedure that required complaints to be filed within 90 days of an incident has been updated. Toro said this week, there is now no time limit for the filing of complaints involving sexual misconduct.

"We are making progress in forming the task force that will examine a number of issues related to the handling of sexual misconduct complaints and concerns," Toro said.

She said she is working to identify candidates for the task force.

She acknowledged that there is more work that needs to be done, but called it a start to ensuring the safety and well-being of the students, faculty and staff.

Perlstein was placed on leave last month after a student newspaper article published sexual misconduct allegations from a number of women, including students, who said their complaints fell on deaf ears.

