GasBuddy reveals the best, cheapest day to fill up

Gas prices have reached their highest levels since 2014, according to GasBuddy.

Experts expect those prices to rise at least through Memorial Day.

Some metro areas across the nation are already seeing prices over $3 per gallon.

GasBuddy issued the results of a study that found the best and worst days of the week to buy gas to maximize savings at the pump.

Monday offers the lowest average gas price in 21 states. GasBuddy said it's the best day to fill up.

Friday is the worst, at least in 19 states. It has the most expensive average.

“Though there is variation in daily gas prices across different states, the consensus is that the earlier motorists fill-up during the week, the better,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Following Monday, Sunday is the cheapest day to fill up. Conversely, Thursday follows Friday as the most expensive day to fill up.”

The best day to avoid summer travel lines at the pump are Sundays followed by Mondays. It found that Friday is typically the busiest day.

“Consumers are missing a big opportunity at the pump when it comes to saving time and money,” DeHaan said. “Our data shows that most motorists are filling up on not only the most expensive day, but the busiest. Having a tank of gas last until Sunday or even Monday each week can collectively save drivers $2.6 billion, and spare the headache of not being able to find an available pump.”

The best hours to fill up on Mondays or Tuesdays are between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

For more information on the study, head to GasBuddy's website here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.