Milford man arrested for sexual abuse of a young person

A man in Milford was arrested after a report of sexual abuse involving a juvenile.

Police said 28-year-old Derek Hagedorn was charged with second-degree sexual assault, fourth-degree sexual assault, criminal attempt at second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury.

He was arrested on Tuesday.

Investigators did not release the details of the case, but said an arrest warrant was sought and approved.

Hagedorn's bond was set at $100,000.

