Teen leaves accomplice behind to flee scene of stolen vehicle crash

Two teens were arrested for stealing a car and crashing it in Fairfield, police said. (Fairfield police)

A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Fairfield resulted in a crash and one suspect fleeing the scene.

Two suspects, whom police would only identify as 17-year-olds from Bridgeport, were arrested and face a list of charges.

Police said they received a complaint from Mill Plain Road just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

The report said several suspicious males in dark clothing were walking up and down her neighbors' driveways trying to get into vehicles.

The caller was on the phone with police when she saw the suspects back a car out of a driveway, police said.

Responding officers found it near Mill Plain Road and tried to stop it.

However, the suspects engaged police in a brief pursuit.

Stop sticks were deployed, but the driver continued south on Tunxis Hill Road before crashing into a utility pole at the intersection with Kings Highway East.

The driver fled, but a passenger remained on the scene because he had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The driver was arrested near the scene.

Both were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was charged with first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny, third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, criminal attempted to commit sixth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny, engaging police in a pursuit, reckless driving and operating under a suspended license.

He was given a juvenile summons to appear in court on May 15.

The passenger faces similar larceny and burglary charges. He is also due in court on May 15.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.