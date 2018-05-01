Sunshine, warmer temps a welcomed sight across the state

Finally, the warmer weather is here and there’s even better weather up ahead, after what felt like a never-ending winter.

On Tuesday morning, people were out enjoying the sunny skies and rising temps.

“I walk every day and I walked all winter, so I’m looking forward to not freezing,” said Susan Maraczi, of West Haven.

Many people had the same idea as Maraczi, taking a stroll along Savin rock walkway in West Haven.

“I have a treadmill, but I can’t deal with the cold anymore. It’s nice, it’s great,” said Wayne Dobbs, of West Haven.

“I can take my coat off pretty soon, it’s going to be awesome! I can’t believe it,” said Gina Millwood, of West Haven.

It was also shaping up to be a busy day at Stanley Golf Course in New Britain.

“As we look at our tee sheets for the week, they’re getting more and more filled earlier and earlier now — where in the previous weeks with the cold weather, it was very sporadic,” said Bob Heath, pro shop staff and Tournament director.

Before they teed off on Tuesday, golfers said the cold weather hasn’t stopped them from playing, but sunny skies and warmer weather makes for a much more enjoyable day.

“The weather was very bad. It was hard to play golf and we had to dress in layers, it was very difficult. First time we’re wearing shorts all year,” said George Bartley, of Berlin.

He said because of the rain and snow, some greens have been soggy and hard to play on, but that’s all changing.

“We can almost watch the grass grow. It’s starting to green up and it’s looking really well,” Heath said.

While Tuesday has been a nice day, many are excited for the days to come.

They expect to see even more people golfing on Wednesday, with 80 degrees in our future.

