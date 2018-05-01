New Haven firefighter allegedly choked, slapped girlfriend

A New Haven man, who is a city firefighter, is facing charges after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend over the weekend.

Hamden police were called to Augur Street on Saturday on the report of a domestic dispute.

Police said the 25-year-old victim said she had been involved in a verbal dispute with her boyfriend, George Chin.

Chin is accused of choking and slapping the victim while they were inside a car in a parking lot on Whitney Avenue.

Later, the victim said Chin showed up at her home, where he allegedly hit her in the face with a purse and a shoe.

The victim suffered injuries to her cheek bone and her neck.

Police arrested Chin and charged him with second-degree strangulation, third-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, and third-degree criminal mischief.

He was released on a $1,000 bond.

New Haven Fire Chief John Alston Jr. said Chin has been placed on paid administrative leave. He could not comment further, as this is a personnel matter.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.