New Haven firefighter allegedly choked, slapped girlfriend

A New Haven man, who is a city firefighter, is facing charges after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend over the weekend.
Hamden police were called to Augur Street on Saturday on the report of a domestic dispute.
Police said the 25-year-old victim said she had been involved in a verbal dispute with her boyfriend, George Chin.
Chin is accused of choking and slapping the victim while they were inside a car in a parking lot on Whitney Avenue.
Later, the victim said Chin showed up at her home, where he allegedly hit her in the face with a purse and a shoe.
The victim suffered injuries to her cheek bone and her neck.
Police arrested Chin and charged him with second-degree strangulation, third-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, and third-degree criminal mischief.
He was released on a $1,000 bond.
New Haven Fire Chief John Alston Jr. said Chin has been placed on paid administrative leave. He could not comment further, as this is a personnel matter.
