State police seek man who poses as flower deliverer, contractor to burglarize seniors

State police are looking for a man who pretends to be a flower delivery man or contractor and then steals from senior citizens. He was last seen in Derby. (State police)

A man who poses as either a flower deliveryman or a contractor has been stealing from residents at senior living communities in Derby and possibly elsewhere.

Troopers and the Derby Police Department released a couple of surveillance photos of the suspect on Tuesday.

State police said once the suspect is inside the facility, he often enters the apartments of sleeping elderly residents and explains to staff that he's there to fix a water leak.

The suspect then steals wallets and jewelry from residents and uses their credit cards to buy electronics and designer clothing items.

It is believed that the suspect has committed the same crime in other towns and states.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact state police or their local police department.

State police sought to urge the public to be aware of anyone trying to gain access to homes or businesses under false or suspicious pretenses.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.