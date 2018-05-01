Group rallies together to build ramp for home-bound teen

May is National Remodelers Month, but it’s also Lyme Disease Awareness Month.

The two occasions brought people together in Farmington to support a boy who is battling debilitating Lyme Disease.

As the trees bloom outside his home, 13-year-old Troy has been stuck inside for two years.

“He was diagnosed with Lyme Disease and a bunch of other tick-borne infections and it’s been really difficult,” said his mom Allison Murphy, of Farmington.

Troy is bed-bound and eating out of a feeding tube.

His mom is happy he’s showing some signs of improvement.

“He’s working really hard with a physical therapist and we’re able to get him into a reclining wheelchair now, which is awesome,” Murphy said.

Being outdoors lifts Troy’s spirits, but it takes a team to lift his wheelchair down the stairs.

However, after Tuesday, that will all change, thanks to an organization called Amy’s Angels, and a group of contractors.

“The whole idea of building a handicap ramp so it would be easier to get Troy in and out of the house so I thought that was a great idea and we ended up partnering with the Home Builders and Remodelers’ Association,” said Bob Fiondella, founder of Amy’s Angels.

“Our members come together and in about 6 hours they can produce a product that can have a huge impact on a family,” said Eric Person, CEO of Home Builders and Remodelers’ Association.

Many of the contractors working on Tuesday were competitors, as they’re business owners, and it’s a rare event for them to be working together.

Troy’s mom says she’s grateful for so much support from the community during challenging times.

