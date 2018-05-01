New Haven Police cracking down on illegal dirt bike, ATV riders

New Haven Police are cracking down on illegal dirt bike and ATV riders (WFSB)

ATVs and dirt bikes are causing havoc on busy city streets.

New Haven police, along with neighbors say they’re a noisy nuisance with riders being pretty reckless on the roads.

It happens every year around this time when weather breaks and bikes come back out.

Not only is it dangerous, but riders are becoming pretty brazen.

This weekend, riders allegedly surrounded a police cruiser, before taking off.

In New Haven, the sounds of ATVs and dirt bikes are drive neighbors nuts.

“Absolutely crazy, dangerous, they’ll take their 4 wheelers and do wheelies down the street. I drive down the street, I don’t like driving in the spring because of that. They fall off, somebody is going to hit them,” said Mike Keech, a New Haven resident.

Because of those dirt bikes and ATVs, for many, this time of year can become downright scary.

“Our nieces and nephews live with us and I won’t take them to Edgewood Park during the spring-time because they’re riding down through there. They’re dangerous, they don’t pay attention,” said Keech.

The weather is better and already the bikes are back.

A video posted by the New Haven Independent shows ATVs and dirt bikes riding along Edgewood Park with a number of police cars right behind them, following at a slow speed.

Police believed these riders had surrounded a car earlier and even kicked the door.

Hours later when an officer spotted the riders, they allegedly circled that cruiser, before taking off.

“We’re not dealing with people who want to lawfully ride bikes, we’re dealing with criminals who are committing egregious, dangerous crimes,” said Officer David Hartman, spokesman for New Haven Police.

It’s department policy not to get into a high-speed chase with the dirt bikes and ATVs.

So, police tell said they either need to box them when fueling up at a gas station or better yet, get some info from the public and then get a warrant.

“Tell us where the bikes are being stored, they’re likely behind homes, in garages or stored near somebody’s home. People see and know where these bikes are and they know who the riders are. Tell us, we’ll go out and get them,” said Hartman.

Police add, because they can charge these riders criminally, and not just a motor vehicle infraction, they can seize the bikes as evidence, making it harder for the riders to get it back.

