PD: Man's body found in Enfield woods

Enfield police are investigating after a man’s body was found in the woods on Tuesday.

The body was found in the woods near St. Martha Church, on Brainard Road.

Police said the man has not yet been identified.

The cause and manner of death have not been determined.

