Police search for robbery suspect, possibly linked to two April robberies

West Hartford Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at the Sam’s Food Store.

The robbery happened on Monday around 9:30 p.m.

Police said this incident is similar to the two robberies that happened at the Supreme Gas on Park Road in April.

According to police, the suspect entered the store and pulled a revolver from his waistband.

He pointed the gun at the cashier and demanded money. The suspect was only in the store for about 50 seconds.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’6”, with black hair. He was wearing grey colored sweatpants and a grey sweatshirt.

An undetermined amount of money was stolen from the store.

