PD: Mom arrested, kids weren't properly secured in seats during crash

A Bristol mother is facing charges after police said her children were not properly secured in child seats during a serious crash.

The crash happened last November on West Street, near ESPN Drive on the Southington/Bristol line.

Police said 22-year-old Stephanie Matos was driving south on Middle Street in Bristol and entered Southington.

She was reportedly driving erratically “moving in and out of lanes of traffic, and traveling at a high rate of speed," police said.

Matos lost control and hit a car that was traveling northbound.

At the time of the crash, her two children, ages 5 and 1 at the time, were in her vehicle. Police said they were not properly secured in child seats.

Police said both children and the two occupants in the other car suffered serious injuries.

Matos was also found to be in possession of marijuana at the time of the crash.

She was arrested on Tuesday and faces several charges, including risk of injury to a minor, reckless driving, traveling too fast for conditions, and two counts of seatbelt violations.

She appeared in court on Tuesday.

