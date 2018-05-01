Fisher cat sightings increase in Newington

Residents in a section of Newington might want to keep their eyes out for a type of wildlife animal that's known to prey on cats.

Fishers are also known as fisher cats, but they're not cats at all.

In fact, they're part of the weasel family and in the state, there has been an increase over the last 20 years.

An animal caught the eye of a Newington homeowner.

She saw it at dusk, near Florence Street off Robbins Avenue.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says Fishers are common and Newington is no surprise.

More sightings are common in certain areas than in others.

"We tend to get an uptick in lots of wildlife sightings every spring when the weather turns nice and more folks are getting outside—it’s more a sign of us getting out and active than dramatic increases in wildlife populations,” DEEP said in a statement to Channel 3.

While they tend to stay away from people, they could prey on domestic cats, rabbits or chickens.

Channel 3 reached out to Newington's Animal Control, but haven't returned our calls.

