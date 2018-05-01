Xfinity Theatre ends contract with ambulance company

Xfinity Theatre has ended its contract with an ambulance company (WFSB)

A Hartford outdoor entertainment venue is cutting its ties with a well-known medical transportation company.

After 22 years, AMR will no longer be the sole medical provider for Xfinity Theatre.

Multiple sources have confirmed to Channel 3 that Charter Oak Health Center will be taking over.

The contract with AMR was ended two years early.

It was last summer when 100 underage teens were taken to local hospitals after they were caught drinking and using drugs.

Doctors said these teens were so out of it they couldn't walk or lift their heads.

It was American Medical Response, or AMR, that transported these teens by ambulance to area hospitals.

They've been the medical transportation company for Xfinity Theater in Hartford for the past 22 years.

AMR says the contract was cut short.

It was supposed to be a three-year deal but was ended two years early.

Multiple sources have confirmed to Channel 3 that Charter Oak Health Center in Hartford will now be taking over the contract. They'll start this season.

Channel 3 reached out to Xfinity Theatre and LiveNation about their decision.

In a statement to Channel 3, they say, “The safety of our guests is always our top priority and in order to provide the best onsite care to our guests Xfinity Theatre is collaborating with a local Hartford based medical provider that will allow Xfinity Theatre to have physicians, physicians assistants, registered nurses, and other medical staff onsite at all of the venue's 2018 concert events."

They also say there will be standby ambulances for concerts.

This decision isn't sitting well with AMR.

In a statement to Channel 3, AMR says "While we respect LiveNation’s recent decision to move in another direction at the Xfinity Theatre, we do have concerns about a non-emergency medical service provider taking over due to the lack of emergency services it will provide and the stress it will place on the existing 911 system. This level of service requires significant planning, with AMR bringing in resources from around the region to provide the services needed for the venue as well as covering 911 calls."

Channel 3 reached out to Xfinity and Charter Oak on Monday, but they haven’t returned our calls.

