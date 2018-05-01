New Haven murder suspect captured in North Carolina

Photo of Rivers being captured in North Carolina (U.S. Marshals)

Elias Jamar Rivers was arrested in North Carolina for a murder in New Haven (New Haven PD)

A New Haven murder suspect was captured in North Carolina on Tuesday.

Elias Jamar Rivers, 34, of New Haven, is accused of a daytime murder.

The shooting in April killed 35-year-old Eric Lewis.

Police suspected Rivers fled the state on April 20th after the shooting.

Around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Rivers was arrested by U.S. Marshals from Raleigh, North Carolina.

Rivers was charged with murder, as well as criminal possession of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Rivers has an arrest record that goes back to 2000.

He is being held on a $2 million bond in North Carolina pending his extradition back to Connecticut.

