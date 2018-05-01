YoCrunch facility in Naugatuck set to close next year

More than 100 employees at YoCrunch in Naugatuck are being laid off, as the facility faces a closure.

According to the state’s Labor Department’s list of warn notices, The Dannon Company, LLC – YoCrunch facility in Naugatuck is set to close on March 1, 2019.

Officials said 147 workers will be impacted.

The layoffs are scheduled to happen between December 2018 and March 1, 2019.

