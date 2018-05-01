Bridgeport's mayor collects signatures to secure spot in Democratic Primary

Controversial Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim is racing against the clock to secure a spot in the Democratic Primary as he continues his bid to become governor.

Ganim just opened a campaign headquarters in Hartford is canvassing the city, smiling and shaking hands.

Ganim desperately needs to make a good impression with thousands of voters right now.

He is trying to collect 15,500 signatures before June 12 because doing so would guarantee him a spot in the Democratic Primary.

If he fails, Ganim could still secure a spot by getting 15% of the delegates at the convention on May 19.

He likely faces an uphill climb reaching that goal because many Democratic power brokers may refuse to look past Ganim’s public corruption arrest during his previous stint as Bridgeport’s mayor.

That conviction and subsequent imprisonment also makes Ganim ineligible for public campaign funds.

He believes despite all of the challenges he faces he will defy the odds and come out on top again, and the signatures he collects in Hartford will be a big reason why.

Political strategist Kevin Rennie believes Ganim will collect enough signatures to get into the primary, but he does not feel he will get any farther

He admits Ganim has surprised him before.

“I don’t think he will win the Democratic Primary, but I didn’t think he’d be elected mayor of Bridgeport either, so he’s a politician with many lives,” Rennie said.

The primary will take place in August.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.