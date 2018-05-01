Two separate crashes reported on 91 south in New Haven

Two separate crashes created delays on Interstate 91 southbound in New Haven.

The crashes happened between exits 6 and 7 just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

State Police said one of the crashes involves three cars while the second crash involves four cars.

There were minor injuries reported in the crashes.

Police are still working to piece together the cause of the crashes.

The right lane on I-91 southbound in the area was open, the other lanes were closed while police investigate.

